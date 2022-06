In its memorandum which was submitted on Sunday, the association sought the amount provided for children’s education from the current Rs 11,000/- to Rs 16,000/-, while the medical allowance which presently is Rs 1,000/- was sought to be increased to Rs 5,000/- per month.

The association also sought the enhancement of Hills allowances from the current Rs 500/- to Rs 3,000/- per month and the Festival Advance amount of Rs 7,000/- to Rs 10,000/- per year.