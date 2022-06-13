‘Unregistered contractors given smart town projects’

TURA, June 12: Tura MDC Bernard N Marak, on Sunday, claimed that an RTI revealed that most of the contractors engaged for smart town projects are unregistered contractors with no work experience and suggested that development committees are given the work in their own localities.

In a statement issued here, the Tura MDC maintained that while smart town projects are sanctioned through a loan, the works were allotted to unregistered contractors.

He recommended that it would be better if the works are given to development committees of respective localities.

“Many localities are complaining about the sub-standard work done by the contractors under the smart town project. If not monitored properly, it will be a loss to the locality and liability will be too much if the works are not completed as estimated,” he said.

Bernard urged the development committees to keep watch on all the works so that the quality of work is not compromised by the contractors.

“Ensure that the works are completed in every locality within stipulated time and it should be certified by the locality people before drawing the final bill. Development Committees should look after the work as it’s a development meant for the locality through loan,” the Tura MDC added.

The Tura MDC also urged the development committees to place their complaints with him directly, assuring that complaints would be filed in police stations in case of any irregularity.