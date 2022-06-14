KHADC CEM for probe into anomalies

SHILLONG, June 13: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Chief Executive Member Titosstarwell Chyne favours an “independent” inquiry into alleged irregularities in the council’s accounts.

He said he will propose it to the council’s Executive Committee (EC).

“I will make this proposal during the EC meeting which will deliberate on the letter received from the Governor’s Secretariat relating to the observation made by the Account General. I will convene the meeting of the EC as soon as Deputy CEM Gigur Myrthong, who is in-charge of Finance, is available,” Chyne said.

In a letter to Governor Satya Pal Malik on June 1, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) said it had written to the CEMs of the three ADCs on March 23 this year on their failure to prepare their accounts on time.

On Friday, Governor Satya Pal Malik stated that an inquiry could be conducted on the lapses, if deemed necessary.

He had taken up the matter with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and sent a formal letter to him urging him to ensure timely and correct preparation of accounts by the ADCs through his personal urgent intervention.

Chyne said the KHADC had immediately replied to the AG’s letter.

Official sources said one of the problems which the council is facing in preparing its accounts is the non-submission of utilisation certificates of the schemes by the MDCs. This resulted in the council not being able to incorporate the same in the accounts.

Chyne welcomed the suggestion made by leader of Opposition in the council, PN Syiem on the need to strengthen the Finance department. According to Chyne, senior audit officials and chartered accountants are helping the council in preparing the accounts.

He said he will examine if a Finance Committee can be constituted to assist the EC on financial matters.