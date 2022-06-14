World Blood Donors Day observed in Tura

Tura, June 14: World Blood Donors Day was observed in Tura on Tuesday, at the Mason Philips Hall, Tura Baptist Church Compound under the theme “Donating Blood is an Act of Solidarity, Join the efforts and Save Lives”.

The programme was organised by Meghalaya Aids Control Society, State Blood Transfusion Council, Blood Centre, Tura Civil Hospital in collaboration with Krima No IV Youth.

Speaking on the occasion as the Chief Guest West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe highlighted the importance of blood donation and said that it should be organized more often so that people can donate and save the lives of those in need. He reiterated that donation drives should also be held in colleges where there are maximum numbers of youth adding that awareness is necessary since there are misconceptions among the people about donating blood.

Tembe, who was among those who donated blood on the occasion, urged others also to donate if they are fit and healthy and save precious lives of those who need it.