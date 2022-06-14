Kiwis lead England by 238 runs at stumps on Day 4

NOTTINGHAM, June 13: The second test between England and New Zealand was wide open at the end of day four after the Black Caps’ aggressive attempts to create a winning position backfired in their second innings at Trent Bridge on Monday.

New Zealand reached stumps on 224-7, with a lead of 238, after a number of batters gave their wickets away in a soft manner – including two sloppy run-outs.

The English lost their last five wickets for 23 runs to be dismissed for 539 before lunch and trail by 14 runs after the first innings. Joe Root’s brilliant innings ended on 176, the former captain one of Trent Boult’s five victims.

Yet, they now have an improbable shot at the series-clinching victory in Nottingham, having won the first test at Lord’s to start the three-match series. New Zealand made 553 batting first but might not win.

There have been only three successful run chases above 200 at Trent Bridge, the highest in 2004 when England’s 284-6 defeated New Zealand.

The onus was on New Zealand to win the test, explaining its attacking mindset in the second innings that was exemplified by Michael Bracewell’s exhilarating 25 off 17 balls.

Will Young (56) and Devon Conway (52) made half-centuries and both will regret how they departed.

Young was run out after a mix-up with Daryl Mitchell going for a single, and Conway top-edged a sweep to Jonny Bairstow coming in from square leg, when his reverse-sweeping off spinner Jack Leach had previously been so successful.

Mitchell was 32 not out and Matt Henry unbeaten on 8 at stumps.

Root 1st player to score 3,000 runs in WTC

Joe Root has added another cap to his illustrious cricketing career, with the 31-year-old becoming the first player to score more than 3,000 runs in World Test Championship history.

Root’s most recent knock saw him draw level on the same number of centuries as Australia great Steve Smith and India stalwart Virat Kohli, while the right-hander is one of only two England players to have scored more than 10,000 Test runs in total. (Agencies)