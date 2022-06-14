SSA teachers move CM for salary release

Tura, June 14: SSA teachers from Garo Hills under the banner of the All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers Association (AGHSSASTA) have submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma urging him to look into the release of their four months pending salaries.

In their memorandum submitted through the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, the teachers reminded that they had been without salary since February this year.

“We have submitted various memorandums repeatedly and also met concerned officials and ministers including Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui urging him to solve the irregularities in salary payment. However, all our efforts have come to no avail,” the teachers said, even as they requested Sangma to personally look into the matter.

Pointing out that the non-release of their salaries have resulted in financial difficulties in their families with regard to payment of children school’s fees, college admission fees besides others, the teachers gave the government until June 22 adding, failure to comply could compel them to launch a stronger agitation.

It may be mentioned that the teachers are demanding that all four months’ pending salaries are cleared at once.