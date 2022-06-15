Price rise and our generosity

Editor,

Covid-19 dealt a heavy blow to every one of us and affected us in various ways. Besides other sectors, the pandemic has hit the poor the hardest. Some unfortunate souls have lost their jobs and only source of income. They are struggling to eke out a living but it’s not easy to find a job. While the rising prices of essential commodities at this juncture is a worrisome factor for every person, it is the poor that are hit the hardest. Besides the green vegetables, people have been complaining of the rapid escalation in the prices of essential food grains and other basic food items. Here the district administration needs to remain “extra vigilant”. They need to ensure that no unscrupulous traders/retailers take undue advantage on the pretext of the rise in fuel prices. For that, each district commissioner should constitute a committee that will monitor the markets and help control price rise. This step by the authorities is a must. This is also the most “appropriate” time for the affluent to be more benevolent and express their compassion towards their poverty-stricken fellow-humans.

Incidentally, the prices of vegetables indicated in The Shillong Times “Prices of essential items skyrocketing in city” (ST, June 13, 2022) is also a serious concern. But here my question is whether the quoted prices will go directly into the pockets of the vegetable growers or into the bank accounts of the middle-men/women. Even if 50% of the mentioned prices go to the poor farmers then we should feel gratified. But that is not the case. At different points in time, I have witnessed how our farmers make their living and how much they toil to grow and bring a few sacks of vegetables to the market for sale. At every step, they are exploited. They are also at the mercy of “uncertainties” and their future is always unpredictable. Now go and visit Garo Hills and Assam to feel the real pang and anguish of the farming community. The floods have not just washed away their crops but also their dwelling houses and animals. Their condition is beyond imagination. Just a few months back the hurricane almost completely devastated the crops in Ri Bhoi in a span of a few minutes. Who will ever think of the tragedy experienced by those aggrieved farmers? Please note that if our farmers do not pick up “hoes and ploughs,” we will surely die of hunger, regardless of our fat bank balances and fleet of cars. Have we ever thought along those lines? Therefore, we should not regret paying some extra rupees to our poor farming community. Generosity towards the poor never goes to waste. But how do we ensure that the money goes to the farmers and not to the traders? This is where the Government should come in with a seamless system of procurement from the farm gate at prices that are worth the farmer’s sweat and tears!

Yours etc.,

Salil Gewali,

Shillong-2

A teacher’s exhortation

Editor,

With the declaration of results, colleges are flooded with students and parents anxious to get admission in the subject of their choice in the college they wish to spend the next three years of their lives in. This year too, it is no different. While there are happy faces that managed to come out with flying colours and have got into the college of their choice their parents too are jubilant about the achievement of their children. Why not? After all, hard work always pays. I firmly believe this. However, among those seeking admissions are also a set of students who could not secure high marks and are therefore left anxious and worried as to which college will admit them.

As an onlooker, one can see the anxious and worried faces of the students but more so of the parents and guardians. They share the same fears that their children go through right from the time their children write their exams up until the announcement of the results and the time for admissions. While conversing with some parents, one could sense their anxiety. It’s almost as if they are themselves sitting for the examinations and waiting for the results. Some parents say their children have worked very hard and prepared well while others felt their children did not give their best. Deep inside every parent wants their child to work hard and get good marks so that it’s easier to get admission into a good college so that the student will do well in the undergraduate level.

The point one wishes to make here is that students need to take their studies seriously because parents spend many anxious years to pay for their children’s education at great cost to themselves. Having selected a course of their choice, students ought to work diligently and put in their best effort. Parents after all derive satisfaction and joy from seeing their child progress in life. Students are the pillars of society and state and need to understand their worth and what they mean to their family and society. As a college teacher, I would urge the students to make the best use of their opportunity to be in college. There are many out there whose parents cannot afford to send to college. Sure there is time for fun too bust not at the cost of studies.

Yours etc.,

Jenniefer Dkhar,

Via email

Irresponsible NEHU

Editor,

There have been numerous media reports, articles and even letters to the editor regarding the ongoing issues in NEHU but it seems everything has fallen on deaf ears of the NEHU administration. There are instances of lactating mothers, fragile-aged employees and single bread winners braving the inclement weather to raise their voices to be heard, but the NEHU authorities have failed to respond to their pleas. The shocking part is that there is a similarity on the grounds in which NEHU is operating of late by curbing dissent and threatening to cut off the wages of the dissenting workers if they do not go back to work. In which democracy do we see threats, summons and warnings without asking the other party to represent their views and hear them out? Is the seat of power so anarchistic to ignore the sentiments and emotions of employees, who earn miniscule wages and are visiting diplomats and envoys and the signing of MOU’s more relevant?

There appears to be a major disconnect between the administration and the employees. The welfare of employees and students is given short shrift. With this I urge the Vice-Chancellor to look into this matter with utmost priority and resolve the issue at the earliest. At the end of the day NEHU is a university of higher learning and not a bureaucratic institution.

Yours etc,

Gerry Nongbri,

Shillong-3