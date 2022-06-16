Fourth sub-committee meeting on Assam Accord held in Guwahati

Guwahati, June 16: The fourth sub-committee meeting for fast-track implementation of the Assam Accord of 1985 was chaired by the Accord implementation department minister Atul Bora here on Thursday.

Extensive deliberations pertaining to Clause 6 of the Accord were held during the meeting with senior members of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), wherein the latter placed their opinions.

“It was observed during the course of the meeting that further deliberation is required regarding Clause 6,” the minister informed.

He further reiterated that frequent meetings under the guidance of the chief minister will be conducted in the days ahead for effective and faster implementation of various clauses of the Assam Accord.

State education minister Ranoj Pegu and senior officials from concerned departments were present during the meeting.

The Assam government had last year set up the fourth sub-committee to push for implementation of Clause 6 that promises to “protect, preserve and promote the culture, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people” and update of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) which is awaiting approval from the Supreme Court.

The eight-member sub-committee was formed to particularly prepare a framework for implementation of the recommendations given by a panel set up by the Union home ministry and submitted to the Assam government in 2020.