International Domestic Workers’ Day observed in Tura

Addressing the gathering, Agatha Sangma, who was the Chief Guest, said that attending the program gave her the opportunity to know and understand the problems faced by domestic workers of the region, and informed that she would try to place the National Policy of Domestic Workers Act for enactment during the Monsoon Session in the Parliament. Bringing to mind the statistics of Domestic Workers in India, she said that there is a huge population of domestic workers, who also deserve due recognition and legal identity.

Stating that there are times when they may face oppression, she directed the concerned departments to organize awareness programmes and workshops highlighting the rights and privileges of Domestic Workers and inform them about various schemes provided by the government.

Speaking on the occasion as Guest of Honour, Bishop of Tura, Right Reverend Bishop Andrew R Marak advised everyone not to look down upon domestic workers but try to help them by giving them what is their due and treat them with love and kindness. He also urged the domestic helpers to perform their work diligently.

Deputy Labour Commissioner, West Garo Hills, Tura Olivia Momin spoke about the Payment of Wages Act and said that any domestic help should get their due from their employer and if anyone faces any problem regarding payment of wages, the department can extend their help.