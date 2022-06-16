Landslide halts traffic on Jowai-Amlarem Road

Shillong, June 16: Vehicular movement was totally disrupted due to landslide near Treiongriang bridge along the Jowai – Amlarem road today. Authorities have started the process to clear debris from the road even as the traffic was halted,
