Landslide halts traffic on Jowai-Amlarem Road

By Bureau

Shillong, June 16:  Vehicular movement was totally disrupted  due to landslide near Treiongriang bridge along the  Jowai – Amlarem road today.  Authorities have started the process to clear debris from the road even as the traffic was halted,

 

