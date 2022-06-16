31 young athletes test positive for COVID19

Shillong, June 16: Thirty-one Covid-19 positive cases were reported on Thursday from among the young sportspersons, aged between 11 to 15 years, who plan to attend the third phase of the selection trials for induction in the Sports Authority India (SAI) training centre at NEHU campus here.

Out of the 31 positive cases, 23 cases are from East Khasi Hills, three from South West Khasi Hills, four from Ri-Bhoi, and one from West Khasi Hills.

The SAI authorities have made it mandatory for the athletes who are planning to attend the trial, to submit their RTCPR negative test report at the registration.

The trials are being held for different disciplines including archery, athletics, boxing, football and judo under its residential and non-residential schemes.

When contacted, Joint Director of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), Dr. R. Lyngdoh informed that all the athletes were tested positive during the screening process and all of them are asymptomatic.

Stating that there is nothing to panic, Dr. Lyngdoh, however, said that people need to understand that Covid-19 pandemic is not yet over.

Joint Director of IDSP said that the number of positive cases reported in the past few months has come down drastically.

According to her, the present spike of cases has no association with the increase in the hospitalisation or even death.

She has urged the people to strictly follow the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour by wearing the mask at all times, especially when they are in public and crowded places.

Joint Director of IDSP also stressed that people need to get themselves vaccinated, especially all the eligible groups.

She said that children who are 12 years and above should come forward to get themselves vaccinated.

Dr. Lyngdoh said that they have witnessed that vaccines help to prevent severe infections and even death.

It may be mentioned that archery, athletics, boxing, and judo selection trials were conducted on June 13 and 14 while for football, the trials will conclude today.

All trials were conducted at the Sports Authority of India, NEHU Campus, Shillong.