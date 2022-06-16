Medical practitioners sensitized on handling minor victims in NGH

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Resubelpara expressed hope that through the course of the deliberations, participants will be enriched from the experience and best practices shared by the resource persons.

Ravi Sangma, Deputy SP, North Garo Hills District and Salnam Momin, District Child Protection Officer spoke extensively on the role of police officers, medical practitioners, respectively; and the methods to be adopted while handling victims of sexual abuse keeping in mind best interests of the child.

Legal Aid Counsel, Betsy Ch Momin, spoke on victim compensation scheme and role of the district legal service authority towards providing legal aid and other services under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987.