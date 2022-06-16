Murder accused in EGH sentenced to life

Tura, June 16: A man from East Garo Hills who was accused of hacking to death another person in connection with a trivial land dispute was found guilty on Thursday, and sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment.

According to East Garo Hills Superintendent of Police, Bruno A Sangma, the accused- Sengran D Shira, on June 26 in 2018, hacked to death one, Balkulin Ch Momin at Cheran Alda village under the district over a land dispute. The accused was arrested and a case was filed by police after the murder weapon, an axe, was recovered.

The District and Sessions Judge, M Skhemian on Thursday, found Shira guilty and sentenced him to a rigorous life in prison.