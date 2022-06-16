Rahul to miss Eng Test; Pandya to lead India against Ireland

New Delhi, June 15: Senior opener KL Rahul is all set to miss the ‘fifth’ Test against England in Birmingham next month as he is unlikely to recover from a groin injury that forced him out of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa.

In another development, Hardik Pandya was deservingly named skipper of the Indian team for the two-match T20 International series against Ireland in Dublin on June 26 and 28.

“Rahul has not recovered from his groin injury. The Test squad members are assembling in Mumbai today and will fly out midnight. Rahul is not travelling with the team. He will take some more time to recover although he might appear in a fitness test during weekend. Chances of recovery aren’t looking bright,” a BCCI official privy to development said on the condition of anonymity.

All the players, except Rishabh Pant, are leaving for England early on Thursday for the July 1-5 contest.

It is understood that since there is only one Test match, which is a spill-over from the 2021 series, the selectors are still not thinking about Rahul’s replacement as of now.

“You have Shubman Gill, who has opened in most of his Test matches. Else, Cheteshwar Pujara can also open the batting, in case there is any fitness issues for any of the two openers,” the source added.

Hardik in line for captaincy in Ireland

It has been decided that Pant will not be playing the two T20 Internationals against Ireland and hence Hardik, who is his deputy for the South Africa series, is named skipper of the side.

The only new face in the side is Rahul Tripathi, who was rewarded for his stellar batting during this edition of IPL. Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav also make their comebacks. (PTI)