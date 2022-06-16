Tejashwi denounces Centres’s Agnipath scheme

Patna, June 16: As the Army aspirants’ protests against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme entered the second day in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said that the Centre has introduced MGNREGA scheme in the defence forces.
Arvind Kumar Singh, the state spokesperson of BJP said: “The Narendra Modi government has taken a historic decision to launch Agnipath scheme in the country. It will give a boost to the defence forces and also make positive changes to make it stronger. The youth will get attractive salary packages and rigorous training. After the completion of tenure of four years, they will get certificates which help in searching for new jobs in future.”
Meanwhile, the protest continues on the second day in several districts of Bihar against the Agnipath scheme of center.
The protesters blocked Patna-New Delhi main train route at Buxar and Bhojpur districts. The agitating students had gathered in large numbers in Arrah and Buxar railway stations and damaged the railway properties.
They pelted stones on the offices and platforms of these two stations leading to complete chaos. Several trains were stopped at Bihta, Bihiya, Dumraon, Raghunathpur, Chausa and other railway stations.
Similar protests were also seen in Kaimur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Nawada, Gaya, Jahanabad, Chapra, Munger, Saharsa and other districts.
The agitators mainly targeted railway stations and trains in these districts.
IANS
