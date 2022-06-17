7 die of landslide in Mawsynram

Shillong, June 17: At least seven persons including a six-month-old infant lost their life in a major landslide in Mawsynram on Friday morning.

Among the seven people who died included five from Dangar, one from Betkora-A and one from Ryngku after their houses collapsed after a heavy rainfall triggered a landslide in the area.

As per reports, two more people from Kenmynsaw are still missing and suspected to be stuck under the debris.

On receipt of the information, the teams from PWD, BDO, Fire & Emergency Services, Police and SDRF rushed to the various incident spots. However, some of the sites are cut off because of road damage.

The BSF had also extended support in the rescue operation.