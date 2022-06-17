EGH man sentenced to 10 years for raping minor

Tura, June 17: A man from East Garo Hills has been sentenced to ten years rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly raping a ten year old minor over a long period of time.

The accused, Starson K Sangma, was served the sentence on May 31 this year by District and Sessions Judge/ Special Judge POCSO, M Skhemian after finding sufficient evidence.

According to Superintendent of Police, Bruno A Sangma, Sangma had sexually assaulted the minor girl repeatedly, while also threatening her with dire consequences if she revealed the same. It was only after the accused was caught in the act on November 26, 2017 that the victim revealed her ordeal leading to his arrest.

IANS