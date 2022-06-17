Schools closed for four days; panels to monitor situation

SHILLONG, June 16: The inclement weather and the forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department of heavy rainfall over the next five days prompted the state government to announce closure of all schools in the state for four days from Friday till Monday.

A notification issued on Thursday by the Commissioner and Secretary of Education, BDR Tiwari said, “In view of the inclement weather and the warning by IMD for the next five days, all schools shall remain closed from June 17 to June 20.”

The deputy commissioners of all districts have been advised to assess and examine the safety aspect on a case-to-case basis a announce re-opening of schools in their respective districts. The notification also said that the decision has been taken in the interest of safety of schoolchildren.

In addition, the state government has constituted four regional committees to monitor the situation throughout the state.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma reviewed the situation on Thursday via video conferencing and said the committee for Jaintia Hills will be headed by Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui along with Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Kyrmen Shylla. The committee for East Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi districts will be headed by the Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong while the committee for Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills districts will be headed by PHE Minister Renikton L Tongkhar. The committee set up for the five districts of Garo Hills will be headed by Health Minister James PK Sangma.

The committee heads will co-opt other local leaders as well as other administration officials to monitor the situation in the next 24 hours to 48 hours.

The CM said the objective of these committees is to ensure movement and provision of essential commodities function smoothly. The committees will also make field visits to ensure proper coordination between the different departments and the district officials.

“I have asked them to ensure that steps are taken so that the movement of vehicles can start at the earliest. Specially the essential supplies that are required for not just those districts but for the neighboring states also,” the CM said.