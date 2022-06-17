Five killed as rainfall lashes Meghalaya

SHILLONG, June 16: Nature’s wrath has wreaked havoc on the state with the incessant rainfall causing flooding and landslides on several parts of the state and leading to loss of five lives including four minors on Thursday.

The four minors – aged nine, eight, six and four years – were killed in a landslide that occurred at around 10 am on Thursday at Nongsoung Laitlarem village under Mawphlang Community and Rural Development Block in East Khasi Hills.

Three of the victims – Wallambiang Kharmyndai (9), Banlumlang Kharmyndai (6) and Ribhalin Kharmyndai (4) – died on the spot while Daphilari Kharmyndai (8) succumbed to her injuries on the way to hospital.

The parents of the deceased children – Kessfulda Kharmyndai (36) and Nikstanlang Jyrwa (36) – escaped with injuries along with two of their surviving children – Banteilang Kharmyndai (12) and an infant, Iaphimanbha Kharmyndai.

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the family of the deceased.

A woman named Heal Sentimerry Myrthong (24) lost her life at Jashiar village in South West Khasi Hills (around 10 km from Mawkyrwat) when mud and debris from a landslide washed her away along with her house. She died on the spot.

Her two minor children Alfydary Marwein (6) and Nafy Marwein (4) escaped unhurt while her husband Arjun Myrthong had gone out of the house minutes before the tragedy unfolded.

Soon after getting information, locals dug out her lifeless body by blocking the rain water and rushed her to Mawkyrwat CHC where she was declared brought dead.

The unrelenting downpour caused massive landslides on NH-6 blocking the arterial highway. Photos and videos of a car underneath a truck on a portion of the highway which had caved in went viral on Thursday. Although there was no report of any casualty, hundreds of passengers have been stranded on the highway. The district administration in collaboration with East Jaintia Hills Police has been providing food, water and other necessities to the stranded passengers.

There were reports of landslides at Gambegre Block in West Garo Hills where three houses were damaged. Three more houses were damaged in a landslide in Ri-Bhoi on Wednesday evening. Landslides have blocked several highways and roads across the state, prominent among them being NH 44E and Jowai-Amlarem road.

Heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm wreaked havoc in several parts of South West Khasi Hills causing landslides – both major and minor – and resulting in flash floods in some parts of the district.

In Umjarain village several houses were submerged after the water level of Umjarain river rose above the danger level. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

Major and minor landlines occurred in several places on the Mawkyrwat- Shillong road especially from Mawkyrwat to Weiloi village. The Mawthawpdah-Mawkyrwat road was also cut off after a big boulder fell on the road at Umsohlang village. The Rangblang-Wahkaji road was cut off after a major landslide occurred at Jyrhap. In Ranikor Civil Sub-Division, landslides, erosion, collapse of road formation and road blocks were reported from the Nongkulang-Wahblei road. Minor landslides were reported from different parts of the district.