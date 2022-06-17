Speaker hits out at NEHU for lapses

SHILLONG, June 16: Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on Thursday earned some fans and admirers when he took a dig at the administration of North-Eastern Hill University for its failure to implement various schemes and its disregard for the grievances highlighted by the student community.

Lyngdoh’s remark was greeted with applause by the students and audience who had gathered on the occasion of the Farewell Meet 2022 organised by NEHU Students’ Union (NEHUSU). The Speaker was the chief guest on the occasion.

Recalling that students had reached out to him with a host of problems, he urged Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla to resolve the issues raised by the students of the varsity.

The speaker urged the NEHU vice chancellor to sign an agreement with a reputed firm to provide quality and free coaching to the Scheduled Tribe students for the civil services examination conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

“I urge the authorities to start a special session for tribal students as majority of students of NEHU belong to the ST communities,” he added.

He also appealed to the authorities to resolve issues related to hostel facilities and the lack thereof.

Congratulating the graduates, he said, “The degrees you have received will be like your insurance policy with a premium paid for in full through your hard work over the years.”

“The value of that policy depends on how much effort you have put into your education and what you do with it as you move ahead in life,” Lyngdoh added.