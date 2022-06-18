Assam CM visits flood-hit of Kamrup and Darrang districts

Guwahati, June 18: Even as 28 of the districts in Assam are reeling under flood caused by incessant rain with most of the rivers in the state flowing above danger level, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today visited the flood affected Kamrup and Darrang districts and took stock of the ground situation. He talked to the flood affected people with assurance of adequate government help.

Dr. Sarma during his visit, took stock of the flood situation prevailing in Rangia town and talked to the flood affected people taking shelter at Fatima Convent school in the town. He spent some time in the relief camp and took stock of the rescue, relief and rehabilitation works being undertaken by the sub-division administration in association with the district administration.

While talking to the camp inmates, he asked DC Kamrup Kailash Karthik N to make available the relief materials in adequate quantity so the affected people do not suffer from any shortage of essential commodities. He also asked the DC to ensure medical facilities along with clean drinking water and hygiene in the relief camps.

Dr. Sarma also visited the flood affected places of Kolajol areas of Kamalpur Revenue circle in Kamrup and interacted with the people took shelter at the make shift relief camps set up along the national highway. Dr. Sarma visited three make shift relief camps on the highway, talked to the flood-affected people and assured them of all government help including repairing their damaged houses.

Dr. Sarma also visited Salmara area in Kamrup district where surging flood water posed a threat to the National Highway No. 52.

The Chief Minister during his day long tour to North Assam, also visited the flood ravaged areas of Darrang district where he inspected a breached embankment namely Nonoi RB Embankment near Dipila at Pathurughat in Darrang district.

He assessed the magnitude of flood and resultant damage caused by the breached embankment and took stock of the measures taken by Water Resources Department to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

Dr. Sarma also asked the accompanying MLA Paramananda Rajbongshi to prepare a list with the help from district administration enlisting the names of those people whose houses have been damaged by the flood waters to enable the government to help them in getting their shelters reconstructed.

Wading through gushing flood water Dr. Sarma also visited Bor Athiabari area in Darrang district where flooding caused by the breach of an embankment by the surging Saktola river inundating large areas leading to sufferings of the people.

He held talks with the officials of Water Resources Department to plug the breached portion at the earliest. Assuring the flood affected local people of the area Dr. Sarma informed that the embankment that saves the local people of Bor Athiabari area from recurring floods would be reconstructed with new alignment to provide fortification to the existing embankment.