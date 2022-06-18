 USTM granted 5 patents in pharmaceutical sciences

Guwahati, June 18: The School of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has achieved publication of five Patents and one more Patent granted by the competent authorities in national and international level.

The title of the patent granted is, “Device for blood sample analysis” while the five patents published include: “Non –Invasive targeted delivery of drug molecules for breast cancer using carbon nanotubes and AI”, “A novel formulation for preventing skin from terrible consequences of sanitizers”, “Experimental Investigation of effect of Pitch Augmentation in Fluro Polymer Spiral Tube in Tube Heat Exchanger and Optimization of Flow Parameter for Minimum Fouling”, “Formulation of organic components control of infection for diabetic patients” and “Medical virtual reality device”, according to a Press release.

The scientists who have worked for these innovative projects include, Dr. Pallab Kalita, Principal, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences USTM, Dr. Sudarshana Borah Khanikor, Aditya Bora, Gaurav Kumar Bhargav, Kamallochan Barman and Bhanita Das, all Assistant Professors at USTM, Dr Mohibul Hoque, Principal, Allama TR College of Pharmacy apart from other team members belonging to few other institutions.

Dr Pallab Kalita said, “These are collaborative works where the patentees of USTM have addressed the various issues and incorporated their innovative designs and processes to help the general public or scientific societies to overcome those challenging issues”.

Elaborating the benefits of such innovation, he said that it will benefit the general public, health professionals, industrial workers, researchers and students globally. It is related to the field of designing and implementing a framework based on artificial intelligence, locating the presence of cancerous cells through non-invasive techniques, designing and implementing a framework based on blood sampling device that can be used for different haematological analytical work.