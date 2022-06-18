B’desh create dubious record against WI

North Sound (Antigua), June 17: Bangladesh gained another share of an unwanted record when six players were out for ducks in their paltry first innings of 103 on the first day of the first Test against the West Indies.

Of the seven instances in which there have been six ducks in a Test innings, Bangladesh now is responsible for three, including in the first innings of their previous Test against Sri Lanka last month.

Bangladesh owed almost half its first innings total to reluctant captain Shakib al Hasan who made 51. Veteran opener Tamim Iqbal made 29 and Litton Das made 12 as the only other players to reach double in a depleted batting lineup.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite called for the heavy roller between innings and the West Indies comfortably reached 95/2 by stumps with Braithwaite batting on 42. (AP)