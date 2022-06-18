Ranked! Know The Top Fantasy Baseball Players For The Upcoming Season

Baseball is the number one sport played in the USA and has fanatics that die and live every day for the game. The pandemic sure was able to bring down the hype a bit, but as the stadium gates reopened, people have re-ignited their passions for the team, and straight moved into checking the performance of their favorite stars.

Things developed quite differently for fantasy baseball gamers, as during the pandemic, they didn’t have live games that they had to keep up with to create their best team. At the moment, they are spending double the screen time on their devices to keep track of the best performers on the field. If you have not yet dived into the fantasy baseball game , you should immediately download the app and start playing. It is a completely different realm that works on your choices and, without a doubt, guarantees you the best form of online entertainment.

We have made it easier for you by ranking some of the top players you can choose from in the upcoming season to level up your online fantasy game.

Juan Soto

Ranking on top of the list is Juan Soto, who began his career as a rookie in 2018. Juan got off to an extremely rocky start and has been heavily involved in improving himself in the sport. Soto pushed himself extremely hard and had, by the end of 2019, managed to come second in rookie of the year voting.

The last two years have been fruitful for him as a player since he got his hands on a batting title and a couple of silver sluggers. As of 2022, Soto is the most fearsome striker and has a good range all around the field. His height is also a tremendous advantage to his gameplay, and his young age and energy have proven him to be an indomitable force in the upcoming league.

Mike Trout

It will come as quite a shock to people that Mike was not even on the list last year, as his usual position is always in the top 100. It is solely because Mike had sustained an injury and was able to play only 36 matches which is barely even a quarter of a season. However, his class does not diminish with a few hurdles, and Mike still soars as one of the best-performing players among his peers. Trout can steal bases like the wind and is always commended for having no visible weakness making him the choicest player in the world of contemporary baseball.

Shohei Ohtani

Shohei is in his raging bull form in his present games and is confirmed to outperform all rivals with his peak performance level. Shohei has a 0.965 OPS with 26 stolen bases and 46 home runs and therefore comes in 3rd on the list. However, Ohtani’s accomplishments do not end here. He has also achieved the much-coveted American League MVP proving his improvement in playing style over the last few years. Shohei is a sure bet on any team, and at present, few can match his records. His skills and achievements in the present day come second to only Babe Ruth, who did all that back in 1919.

Bryce Harper

The dark stallion of this list is Bryce Harper, who has gradually gained up the ladder in every progressing season. Bryce has been a very underrated player, and his accomplishments have come second to every contemporary player marking him as a player under the radar. Still, Bryce’s gradual growth is only prominently seen throughout his career. Harper is one of the most elite hitters, but his name has rarely grabbed headlines, making him a covert player of this celebrated game. He is not a conventional choice for any team, but his accolades can rank him as a genuine Hall of Fame candidate and, therefore, a capable player who can surely assist the team in winning.

Ronald Acuna Jr.

Ronald goes toe to toe with Juan as the top player, but his other statistics make him the 5th choice on the list. According to statistics, Ronald has scored 41 home runs and swept up over 37 bases in 2019. He is strong and a great sprinter, qualifying him as a great candidate with true fitness and performance. Since the covid outbreak, the overall fitness of players has taken a tragic downfall. Under such circumstances, Ronald has been able to get the top spot as MVP in several tournaments marking him as a strong athlete and a rightful defender of the World Series Champion.

Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts is the only one on this list to have dropped a few positions from the top player’s list yet still make it on the selected few. The sole reason for this is that he had sustained injuries that allowed him to play only 122 games in the final season, so his full capability is still a surprise leaning on the positive side. The player has 23 home runs to his name, which is commendable. Mookie is a young player with a lot of promise at the age of just 29, and with his skill set, he is a sportsman to look out for.

Final Thoughts

After a severe spell of sports drought due to the pandemic, it has been hard for the players to focus and get back on their A-game. Their forms, however, keep falling and getting better over the years, but as of now, these are the strongest ones that excel in all aspects of baseball playing and have the ability to pull their team through tough times. The list above has been ideally ranked to let you make your final decisions and not waste any more time in figuring out what will go best with your fantasy baseball team in the upcoming season.