Vidyut Jamwal surprises fan by offering her a luxury car ride

Mumbai, June 18: Actor Vidyut Jamwal, who is busy with the promotions of his upcoming action film ‘Khuda Hafiz 2′, won Netizens’ heart when he offered a ride on his Aston Martin DB9 to one of his diehard fans.

During the promotions of the film, as the actor arrived in his Rs 1.9-crore car and was posing for the paps, a fan rushed towards him and expressed her feelings for him. Jamwal greeted her nicely, acknowledged her feelings, hugged her, and then as a kind gesture, he asked her to hop on to his car for a ride.

The video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account, shows a long-haired Vidyut wearing loose pants, green T-shirt and sunglasses. The actor smiled for the cameras as he escorted the young woman to the car and zoomed past the paps. Netizens praised the actor’s gesture and collectively said that he has a heart of gold.

IANS