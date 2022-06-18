Hansal Mehta reveals when he realised ‘Scam 1992’ was a phenomenal hit

Speaking during the second anniversary celebrations of SonyLIV, Hansal spoke about the challenges that he encountered during the delivery of the series, “The show was released during the thick of lockdown. We were busy delivering the show even while it was being prepared for release.”

Recollecting the moment when the epiphany of show being success hit him, he said, “The weekend after the show came out, lockdown eased up a bit and Partik (Gandhi) couldn’t move around freely without people coming up to him appreciating his work, that’s when I realised that the show has clicked with the masses, and it’s up for something big.”