Agnipath protest: Railways cancel over 500 trains

News AlertNATIONAL
By Agencies
New Delhi, June 20: As many as 529 trains were cancelled on Monday in the wake of massive pan-India protest against the Centre’s newly introduced defence recruitment scheme Agnipath.

Of the 529 trains, 181 were mail/express trains and 348 were passenger trains. Apart from them, the Railways also partially cancelled 4 Mail Express and 6 passenger trains.

The Northern Railways said that 71 Delhi bound commuter trains (including return services) and 18 East bound train services scheduled from different northern railway terminals were cancelled.

The Agnipath scheme, termed as a historic and transformative measure by the government, has met unprecedented levels of agitations and protests in several states across India. The protesters have been targeting the trains and have torched several of them due to which the railways has suffered a major loss of property over the last five days.

IANS
Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.