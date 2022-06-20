Agnipath protest: Railways cancel over 500 trains

Of the 529 trains, 181 were mail/express trains and 348 were passenger trains. Apart from them, the Railways also partially cancelled 4 Mail Express and 6 passenger trains.

The Northern Railways said that 71 Delhi bound commuter trains (including return services) and 18 East bound train services scheduled from different northern railway terminals were cancelled.

The Agnipath scheme, termed as a historic and transformative measure by the government, has met unprecedented levels of agitations and protests in several states across India. The protesters have been targeting the trains and have torched several of them due to which the railways has suffered a major loss of property over the last five days.