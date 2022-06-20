Job aspirants protest against Agnipath in Shillong

Shillong, June 20: Several Army job aspirants took out protest marches in parts of Shillong, city today shouting slogans like ‘we want justice’ while denouncing Centre’s just announced Agnipath recruitment policy for defence forces of the country.

The youths of the state held a protest march demanding Common Entrance Examination (CEE) and Army Recruitment Rally to be conducted at the earliest. On the other hand, they also held demonstration against the Agnipath scheme.

According to them, the Tour of Duty (ToD) recruitment mode in which civilians would be recruited into the armed forces (under Agnipath) for four years would only spoil the dream of many youths aspiring to secure permanent and secure jobs in Indian Army.