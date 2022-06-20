Cricket Corner

India eves land in Sri Lanka for white-ball series

Dambulla, June 19: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Sunday welcomed the Indian women’s cricket team led by Harmanpreet Kaur, which arrived here to play three T20Is and an equal number of ODIs, by posting images of the players alighting from the airport. India’s trip will kick-start their life post the veteran duo of Mithali Raj, who announced her international retirement earlier this month, and pacer Jhulan Goswami, who didn’t play in their final league match of the 50-over World Cup against South Africa in New Zealand, which ended in a last-ball loss and brought curtains on their quest to win the trophy. (IANS)

Luus to lead SA Women’s team vs England

Cape Town, June 19: Sune Luus will lead the 15-member South Africa side for the upcoming one-off Test and three-match ODI series against England, beginning with the four-day game at Taunton on June 27. The one-off red-ball affair will be South Africa’s first Test in more than seven years, having last played against India in 2014 in Mysore. The last time they played a Test against England was in 2003.

The squad features 10 players who are yet to make their first Test appearance including captain Luus. The other players who have not played Test cricket are: Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Andrie Steyn and Laura Wolvaardt. (IANS)