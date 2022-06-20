‘Varying lengths reason behind my success at Chinnaswamy’

Bengaluru, June 19: The winner takes it all decider between India and South Africa at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is also a homecoming for leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

As a vital cog in the wheel for his former IPL franchise, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chahal formed his reputation as a wily, clever leg-spinner, picking 51 wickets at a venue that is generally seen as a graveyard for bowlers.

“This is a very small ground and the ball travels a lot, so I try to vary my lengths. Batters prefer to score more sixes than fours at this venue. If you try to contain the batters here, you’ll definitely concede more runs,” said Chahal in a pre-match chat with the broadcasters.

In the first two matches of the series against South Africa, Chahal was far from his threatening self. But he turned a corner in Visakhapatnam and Rajkot, picking 3/20 and 2/21 respectively to play a hand in India’s bounceback in the five-match series. Chahal, who has picked six wickets in the series at an economy rate of 8.2, explained how he got back to his best bowling self.

“I was bowling a little bit quicker in the first two matches. Even my seam position was like a slider. Hence, even if it was a good delivery, it wasn’t turning as much. I then talked to the coaches and Rishabh (Pant, captain). So, I tried to change the seam position (in the last two games), and I tried to vary the angles too.”

Chahal signed off by expressing happiness about playing at Chinnaswamy after a long gap and was confident of India having the upper hand over South Africa in the series decider.

“For three years, a match (international) didn’t happen. I am very excited (to play at the Chinnaswamy) after a long time. Winning two matches on the bounce, you’ll definitely be confident as a side and it gives us a plus point ahead of the final match of the series.” (IANS)