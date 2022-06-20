Groups serve 7-day deadline to NEHU authorities

Tura, June 20: The GSU, CEC led by Zikku Balgra N Marak, along with the Post Graduate Students’ Union (PGSU), has served an ultimatum of seven days to the authorities of NEHU in Shillong to fulfil its demands made earlier with regard to the university’s Tura campus, with a warning that it was ready to resume a fresh agitation indefinitely.

The two student bodies had earlier made various demands towards the upgradation of the NEHU Tura Campus, one of which included the appointment of a Pro Vice Chancellor. The organizations had also held a series of agitations at the campus in Tura as well as met Pro Vice Chancellor in Shillong, Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla.

In their ultimatum issued to Shukla on Monday, the organizations said, “We are taking this ‘no compromise stand’ and serving you a deadline of seven days from today, since you have ignored our demands repeatedly. If after 7 days our demands continue to be ignored, we will be resorting to indefinite agitation until they are fulfilled”.

It may be mentioned that during their earlier meetings with the official, assurances were given to the organizations. However, barring verbal assurances and promises, nothing more has been done towards the fulfilment of their demands.