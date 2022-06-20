Assam CM asks DCs to intensify relief, rescue work in flood-hit areas

Guwahati, June 20: Amid the grim flood scenario in the state, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the deputy commissioners for expeditious distribution of relief material in adequate quantity in all the relief camps opened so far in the state.

Reviewing the current flood situation through a video conference on Monday, Sarma asked the DCs to earmark more distribution points in their respective jurisdictions to distribute relief material to the flood-affected people.

Considering the wide spread damage that the flood has inflicted upon, the chief minister asked the DCs to avail the services of NDRF and SDRF personnel, and if required, the Indian Army to reach out and rescue the marooned people.

It may be noted that with several rivers flowing above danger level, over 41 lakh people in 4660 are affected in 30 districts of the state.

According to official reports on Monday evening, eight people (seven in flood, one in general drowning) have lost their lives in the past 24 hours.

Directions have been given to the DCs and SDOs (C) to ensure round-the-clock medical facilities at the relief camps to take care of the medical needs of the camp inmates.

Moreover, with regard to safe drinking water, hygiene and cleanliness, the chief minister asked the DCs to take tangible action.

“Mega health camps will also be organised in each revenue circle area to safeguard the health of the flood affected from post-flood health hazards,” Sarma said.

In view of the rising flood water in several places, though NDRF has been helping the district administration in safe evacuation of people from the affected areas along with SDRF, fire and emergency services personnel, police forces, AAPDA Mitra, volunteers of ASDMA, Army will also be asked to be on the stand-by mode to reach out to the affected people.

Moreover, the chief minister asked the DCs to take stock of all the breached embankments once the flood water recedes and fortify the embankments to use them as roads.

He also asked the DCs to submit comprehensive reports of damage perpetrated by flood to the government to enable it to start reconstruction work at the earliest.

The chief minister further asked the guardian ministers along with the concerned secretaries to stay in their districts to oversee the ongoing rescue, relief and rehabilitation work.