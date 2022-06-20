Organic Assam tea variety sold at Rs 99,999 per kg in auction

Guwahati, June 22: A high-end variety of organic tea called Golden Tips manufactured in Pabhojan Tea Estate in Golaghat district of Assam today fetched record price of Rs 99,999 per kg in a sale conducted in Jorhat Tea Auction Centre in Assam.

Informing this, the chairman of North East Tea Association (NETA), Bidyananda Borkakoti informed that a quantity of 500gm of the tea variety was sold in the auction.

He informed that Pabhojan Tea Estate in Golaghat district is owned by planters Nepul Saikia and Rakhi Saikia.