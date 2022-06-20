Two Assam Police personnel die in flood rescue operation

Guwahati, June 20: Two Assam Police personnel from Nagaon district of the state, young Sub-Inspector Samujjal Kakati and unarmed branch constable, Rajiv Bodoloi sacrificed their life in a risky flood rescue operation in Kampur area of the district.

A team of Assam police personnel on flood rescue operation fell into a water body under Kampur Police station last night and in order to save the distressed colleagues OC of Kampur Police Station, Samujjal Kakati jumped into the flood water. In the process Kakati and constable Rajiv Bordoloi were drowned.

Assam Police today paid rich tributes to these two brave heart young cops who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Last respect was paid to them in various establishments of Assam Police throughout the state including the state police headquarter here where DG of Assam Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta led all the senior police officials to paying respect to the departed cops. The DGP called upon the people of Assam to pray for eternal peace of the two policemen who have sacrificed their lives

“With profound grief & sorrow we inform you that two of our brethren, SI Samutjal Kakati & UBC Rajiv Bordoloi of Nagaon Police , made the supreme sacrifice while showing exemplary courage during flood rescue operations. Their heroic action & commitment to the service of humanity will continue to inspire us. Our thoughts & prayers are with their family & colleagues in this hour of grief,” Special DG of Assam Police G P Singh tweeted.