India finish 5th in FIBA Asia U-16 to create history

By Agencies

DOHA, June 20: India created history by finishing an impressive 5th in the U-16 FIBA Asia basketball event.
This is India’s best ever finish, after finishing 10th way back in 2009.
India beat several powerhouses of Asian Basketball including Iran (83-78) and South Korea (90-80).
This was India’s maiden victory over 27th-ranked Korea.
India narrowly lost out to Japan (84-91).
Indian senior team captain Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, impressed with the team’s performance said, “with their talent I feel that the future of Indian Basketball is in safe hands”.
Indian player Kushal Singh also made it to the tournament’s All Star Five line-up. Australia emerged as champions beating Japan (94-63). Australia had also beated India in the preliminary round (95-47).
India are currently placed 50th in the overall global rankings. (Agencies)

