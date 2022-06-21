‘It will be super difficult for Serena to win the Wimbledon again’

London, June 20: Former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova has said that it would be very difficult for the 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams to win Wimbledon again after being absent from the WTA tour for nearly 12 months.

The 40-year-old Serena announced her intention to play the third major of the year and at this week’s Rothesay International at Eastbourne. Williams suffered an injury to her right leg at Wimbledon in 2021 and was forced to retire in the first round but has accepted a wild card to return to the All England Club, where she has won the title on seven occasions.

Serena will pair up with Ons Jabeur to play doubles at Eastbourne before she once again attempts to draw level with Margaret Court’s tally of 24 Grand Slams.

“I think it will be difficult, super difficult for her no matter which kind of player she is because this is a thing where you still need some time,” Pliskova was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“She is an amazing player, she achieved so much and still a number of players will be super scared to play her. This is her advantage but let’s see the level. I cannot really say,” she said.

The 30-year-old Pliskova, who reached two Grand Slam singles finals at the 2016 US Open and the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, doesn’t believe the American could be a contender this year. “I don’t know how long it has been since she has played. Has it been a year? It is a long time and she is not the youngest anymore so I suppose the body also takes some time to get back into shape. Playing matches at tournaments is still very much different from just practising and from what I understand, she is not playing (singles) here, she is just playing doubles,” she said. (IANS)