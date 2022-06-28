Ankit Tiwari collaborates with Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana for ‘Gawara Nahi’ music video

Mumbai, June 28: Ankit Tiwari, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are coming up with a new song ‘Gawara Nahi’, bringing a story of betrayal, heartbreak and angst.

Produced by Tips Music, the video ‘Gawara Nahi’ releases on the official YouTube channel of Tips Music on July 1.

The song depicts a story of twisted emotions of the protagonist turned into emotional outbursts after facing infidelity in his relationship. The storyline will give the audience everything about vulnerability, betrayal, and heartbreak.

The song is sung by Ankit Tiwari, written by Kunaal Vermaa, and composed by Bharat Goel under the banner of Tips Music. The music video features the much-loved Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana as protagonists of the story. The video is directed by Nadeem Akhtar.

Talking about the new song ‘Gawara Nahi’, Ankit said, “Always a pleasure working with a music label that thrives to make original content. ‘Gawara Nahi’ is one such song of betrayal and heartbreak. Betrayal is a cautionary tale that reminds us to be selective about who we trust, how soon we trust, and how much we reveal. It’s not wise to go around trusting just anyone.”

Kunaal Vermaa who has written the lyrics of the song said, “The lyrics of the song are hard-hitting, especially if you have dealt with an emotional betrayal yourself. It reveals the frustration one feels when they catch their significant other betraying them in some way.”

Being part of such a beautiful music video, Asim Riaz said, “‘Gawara Nahi’ is a beautiful number for those nurturing a heartbreak. What hurts most about betrayal is that it always comes from someone you once trusted or loved. Only those close to you have the power to betray you in deep.”

Seconding the same thought, Himanshi Khurana said “Opening up to someone takes a lot of effort and trust. When that trust is broken or betrayed, it’s emotionally scarring and leaves you with a lot of unanswered questions, regrets, and trust issues.”

The song is available on all audio streaming platforms.