Mawlai climb top of SPL table with 2-0 victory against Langsning

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 27: Mawlai SC climbed top of the table in the Shillong Premier League 2021-22 after a convincing 2-0 win against Langsning FC at the MFA Turf, Polo Grounds, on Monday.

Mawlai rallied to their victory courtesy goals by Fullmoon Mukhim (77’) and Pynbha Suting (89’) handing them a total of 6 points while Langsning and Rangdajied United have 4 points each.

Langsning looked threatening in the initial half with quick, attacking moves. However, Mawlai’s chances of securing a lead looked to be just around the corner with their forwards harrying the defence.

The deadlock was broken when a good cross from the right beat Surjay Kumar Pariyar before he went to the ground. His teammate Iakmenlang Khongjee kept the ball out but Mukhim came steaming in and slammed the ball into an empty net.

Mawlai doubled their lead with Samuel L Kynshi cutting the ball back from the far corner and landing it at an unmarked Suting’s feet on the edge of the box. The substitute made no mistake, aiming it low past Pariyar to put Langsning’s hopes of a comeback to rest.

The first half, however, was more even. Langsning made a couple of changes to their line-up but retained Dibinroy Nongspung and Ambilstar Sun as the bedrock of their defence.

Still, there were times when the back line appeared shaky but Mawlai failed to capitalise on their opportunities.

It was in the latter half that the game came alive with Donlad Diengdoh getting a shot on target within the first half a minute of the restart for Mawlai.

Nongspung then tried a long-range attempt but Mawlai goalie Neithovilie Chalieu put in a dive to his left to keep it out.

Just before the hour mark, Kynshi curled in a beautiful shot but it struck the crossbar. Three minutes later, he put a free-kick into the box but somehow the ball was missed by everyone.

Langsning’s best effort came in the 68th minute when Kitboklang Pale struck the upright with a low shot from inside the box.

Despite two youngsters – Shano Tariang and Figo Syndai – being brought on, Langsning could not come close enough to scoring, with their football looking disjointed and increasingly desperate, especially after falling behind.

On Tuesday, defending champions Shillong Lajong FC will meet Nangkiew Irat SC at 4 pm.