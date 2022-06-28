NEHU students test positive for Covid

Tura, June 28: The Post Graduate Students’ Union (PGSU) in Tura has written to the Campus In-Charge, NEHU, Tura campus urging him to look after its students who tested positive for Covid-19, and to take necessary measures to prevent the virus from spreading to other students of the university.

According to the union’s letter to the official, a total of 27 students currently residing at Norombi Girls’ Hostel, Arbella Girls’ Hostel, Nokrek Boys’ Hostel, Sampalgre Girls’ Hostel and Working Women’s Hostel were tested positive for the virus, some of whom are yet to get medicines, masks and other basic necessities including quarantine facilities.

“We were able to provide medicines, masks, sanitizers etc to some of the hostellers. But those that have accommodations at the Working Women’s Hostel and Old NEHU Guest House at Sampalgre have not received the same. They need to be provided with medicines and other such basic necessities,” the union said.

According to the union, the hosteller currently face difficulties in terms of sharing beds, bathrooms and toilets, and suggested that the NEHU Tura Guest House be arranged for the infected students to prevent further spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, pointing out that no precautionary steps against the virus have been taken at the entrance to the university, the union urged authorities to place sanitizers at the entrance for students to use during entrance and exit.