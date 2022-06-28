Embee Rosebud School secures another position in SSLC, Joty Basfor ranks 20th

Tura, June 28: Joty Basfor, a student of Embee Rosebud School in Tura secured the 20th rank in the recently declared SSLC results after a revision of her marks pushed her into the rank holder position.

Earlier, another student from the school, Subhamita Choudhary had secured the 6th rank.

The change in the merit list was notified yesterday, June 27 through a notification by MBoSE which revised the theory marks of Joty in Science and Technology after a discrepancy was detected. The increase in marks led to her securing the 20th rank.

This is the second such correction after another Sherwood School student, Arghadeep Ghosh’s marks were upgraded due a counting mistake bringing his rank up from the 3rd to the 2nd position.