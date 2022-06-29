Cricket Corner

Gayle to miss CPL for 6ixty

Basseterre (Saint Kitts), June 28: West Indies batter Chris Gayle opted out of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022, in order to focus on the T10 tournament, ‘6ixty’. 6ixty will run from August 24 to 28 in Saint Kitts, immediately before the CPL season. “I am going for the shorter format this year. I am genuinely excited about the current innovations in the 6ixty and seeing how they play out. In particular, I am looking forward to the mystery team ball and hitting two sixes in the first 12 balls to unlock the third powerplay over,” said Chris Gayle as reported by ESPNcricinfo. Gayle has scored a total of 2519 runs in the CPL at an average of 36.50 and a strike rate of 133.13. Only Lendl Simmons (2629) has more runs than Gayle in the league. (ANI)

MI organise exposure trip for players

New Delhi, June 28: After a disastrous IPL-15 campaign, the Mumbai Indians are all set to start their preparations in earnest for the next edition, with a three-week exposure tour of England in July for their uncapped Indian players. Apart from enjoying training at various state-of-the-art facilities, the Indian youngsters of MI will be playing at least 10 T20 games against top club sides across multiple counties. “NT Tilak Varma, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen are some of the players who will get exposure playing against top T20 club sides in trying conditions. “Arjun Tendulkar, who is also in UK and South African younngster Dewald Brevis are also likely to join the touring party,” an IPL insider privy to the development told PTI on condition of anonymity. The MI support staff headed by chief coach Mahela Jayawardene will be in England to oversee the progress of the Indian players. (PTI)