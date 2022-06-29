Fresh Covid cases cross 900-mark in K’taka; New guidelines implemented

According to state health department data, the positivity rate for the day jumped to 5.44 per cent and total active cases stood at 4,918. The number of tests conducted was 17,784. The number of Omicron cases in the state are 66. The number of Delta and its sub-lineages stood at 4,027.

Bengaluru reported 887 new Covid cases followed by Dakshina Kannada (21), Udupi (17), Mysuru (14) and Dharwad (10).

In view of the changing scenario, all residents of an apartment have been asked undergo Covid test if more than 15 infections are reported.

Also, the new guideline has specified that there is no need to seal the school or apartment if cases of Covid infections are found. It has been advised to close down the club house, swimming pool, sports lounge and office of the apartments.

In the wake of the surge in cases, the state government is mulling to impose fine for not wearing masks at public places.

The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Covid-19 has made this recommendation to contain the possible pandemic situation in the state. The health department is seriously considering the advice and is expected to take call over the issue in a week.

The TAC has made this recommendation in the wake of a spike in the number of Covid cases and finding the sub lineages of Omicron. During the second wave the government had imposed a Rs 250 fine on the people for not wearing masks.