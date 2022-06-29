India to tour NZ for limited overs series in November

Auckland, June 28: New Zealand will play a limited-overs series against India at home immediately after the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in what promises to be one of the most keenly-contested fixtures in the busy schedule for the Black Caps this year.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced the schedule of the tour on Tuesday with the opening fixture, a T20 International, scheduled to be played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on November 18.

The two teams will first play a three-match T20I series, which will be followed by a three-match One-day International series beginning at Eden Park, Auckland on November 25.

In an extremely busy for New Zealand cricket, they will host England in a day-night Test this summer, while the Black Caps will also play white-ball series at home against Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, besides India, over the next 10 months.

This effectively means that they will be hosting five different teams between October 2022 and April 2023.

The Kiwis will take on Pakistan and Bangladesh in a T20I tri-series at the start of October, before travelling to Australia for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. At the completion of that tournament, India will visit New Zealand for three T20I and three ODIs, before England arrive in the middle of February for two Tests that won’t form part of the current World Test Championship (WTC) period.

The opening Test of that series will be under lights in Mount Maunganui and will be the first day-night Test match in New Zealand since Auckland hosted a clash against England in 2018. England were rolled for just 58 on the opening day of that day-night Test at Eden Park, with current stars Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow all dismissed without scoring as Trent Boult and Tim Southee ripped through the visitors’ batting line-up, according to ICC.

Two Tests against Sri Lanka in March will follow the England series, before a bumper few months of cricket will finish with white-ball series against the Island nation all the way through until April 8.

India Tour

of New Zealand

November 18: 1st T20 at Sky Stadium, Wellington

November 20: 2nd T20 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

November 22: 3rd T20 at McLean Park, Napier

November 25: 1st ODI at Eden Park, Auckland

November 27: 2nd ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton

November 30: 3rd ODI at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. (IANS)