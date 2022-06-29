WI complete series sweep vs Bangladesh

Gros Islet (St Lucia), June 28: West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and opener John Campbell completed the formalities, scoring the required 13 runs for victory on the fourth day of the match to make a clean sweep of the two-Test series against Bangladesh at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium here.

There was no miracle on the fourth day in Saint Lucia on Monday as the hosts first bundled out Bangladesh for just 186 runs in the second innings and then wrapped up an easy 10-wicket victory.

Earlier, Alzarri Joseph (3/57) got the ball rolling by dismissing Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 4, before Jayden Seales (3/21) got in on the act with two quick wickets as the end of the Test loomed for the visitors.

Wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan (60 not out) hit out to at least ensure West Indies had to bat again, but they only had to chase down 13 to clinch the Test and they did that in less than three overs.

While Kemar Roach took most of the plaudits for picking up his 250th Test wicket during the clash, it was Kyle Mayers who was awarded the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

Not only did Mayers set up the victory with his magnificent 146 during West Indies’ first innings, but he also made a strong contribution with the ball with two Bangladesh scalps on the opening day of the Test.

The 29-year-old all-rounder trapped the dangerous Najmul Hossain Shanto during a vital stage of Bangladesh’s first innings and then returned later to send Mehidy packing to finish with decent figures of 2/35.

The 2-0 series sweep keeps West Indies in the hunt for next year’s World Test Championship final, with the Caribbean side holding on to sixth place on the standings. (IANS)