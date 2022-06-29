Let us be the change we want to see!!

By O. R Shallam

“It is to be noted, that at both stages the generators are left unrepaired by the Power Department ever since. To add to the ongoing trouble, it was learnt that the 42 MW Power machine at Leshka Power Station has been out of commission since mid June 2022. So to summarise, the State unnecessary loses a total of 102 MW power during the rainy season and that too with rivers at their maximum capacity.”

After weeks of incessant rains that caused rivers and streams across the state to burst out causing havoc and mayhem destroying life and property throughout the state, the level of water bodies has been pumped up and risen way beyond the normal level. However, a day after the weather pushed back to normal the Office of the MeECL is all set for the load shedding or power regulation in the town and its surrounding areas. As a layman I totally fail to understand how when there is less rainfall that causes rivers to shrink away from the desired level, there will be load shedding because of a power shortage and whereas during this time load shedding is because the river level is way beyond normal. However, those reasons may be too basic for the consequences we face. Therefore, on careful collection of all the facts and figures, it was revealed that the Generator Stage IV Power Station at Nongkhyllem which is of 30 MW has been out of order since 2019. Further, the 30MW Generator Stage III Power Station at Kyrdemkulai is non- functional since 2021.

It is to be noted, that at both stages the generators are left unrepaired by the Power Department ever since. To add to the ongoing trouble, it was learnt that the 42 MW Power machine at Leshka Power Station has been out of commission since mid June 2022. So to summarise, the State unnecessary loses a total of 102 MW power during the rainy season and that too with rivers at their maximum capacity. So, who do we blame for this mess?

Mr. Power Minister, are you aware of the figures mentioned above? Mr. Chief Minister are there any other new projects or ventures your Government plans to announce while the existing development gives us nothing but issues and problems?

Let us take a look at the recent HSSLC and SSLC results recently declared by MBOSE. Everything went fine but the fact that Government schools are out of the top 20 (Twenty) list in both the examinations calls for serious introspection. Why and how this has happened calls for an explanation from our Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui. Ironically, while all the Heads of Government Institutions are appointed on a permanent basis, teachers are a deputed and appointed as “officiating.” This has become the latest trend the Education Department is implementing. From Secondary to Higher Secondary schools and even in Sub-Divisions and District levels, all Heads are being deputed or appointed on officiating basis for reasons best known to the Department. Well- experienced, skilled and intellectually brilliant and deserving in-services candidates are being discriminated against and deprived of their right to being promoted as this Government feels that they do not meet the criteria. Hence, officiating basis is the new method the Government has invented for the personal gain of those in power. Reforms and policies within the Department seem to be dictated and controlled by the Powerful.

Now the monsoons have just lasted a day or two, however it has exposed the government’s false development in terms of the quality of roads. Internal roads in every nook and corner of the region and the state itself are devastated, while maintenance and repairing work had been done just a few months ago. Today these roads are worn and torn and full of potholes as large as a mini ponds, disrupting the traffic flow, causing road accidents and most importantly proves risky to pedestrians and school going children commuting daily on these roads. What has the PWD been doing all this time while repairing the roads? Filling the holes with soil and pebbles at the most and giving the contractor the utmost liberty to carry on the repair work at his/her own free will without proper supervision?

From garbage issues to power cuts, to sub-standard roads, education and healthcare services, Jaintia hills region is one which has become a victim to this government’s exploitative methods in the name of development. What have all the seven (7) MLAs representing us been doing? Are you chosen by the people to simply get busy inaugurating granite stones while boosting your own personal businesses?

To conclude, I appeal to all the voters from Jaintia Hills region to wisely and responsibly exercise their franchise while taking the final decision of who to choose to represent us in 2023. We certainly do not want to remain backward in terms of progress and development. So, let’s stop choosing politicians or persons who simply speak for themselves and their own business gains. Let’s bring a new change in the interest of development of the region. Only then will we prevail.