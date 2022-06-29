Mangoes worth Rs 2.5 lakh per kg being grown in Jabalpur

Sankalp Singh of Jabalpur has two orchards spread over 12 and a half acres, in which mangoes are being grown. In both these orchards, he has planted different types of mango trees. There are varieties from ‘Hapus’ mango to Japan’s ‘Taiyo No Tamago’. Its specialty is that this mango is sold in Japan for up to Rs 2.5 lakh per kg.

Sankalp Singh took up horticulture in 2013. After that he focused on mango cultivation, at present there are more than 24 varieties of trees in his orchards. He had found a tree of the ‘Taiyo No Tamago’ variety of Japan while travelling.

“The variety of ‘Taiyo No Tamago’ mango is attractive in appearance as well. I offered the first fruit to Baba Mahakal. This mango weighs an average of 900 grams. This is the reason that a large number of people come to my orchard to see this mango,” he says.

“Earlier it was a difficult task for me to protect this mango during the night. That’s why I kept 12 dogs to guard at night. But now I have kept security guards during the day, despite this there is a fear of mango theft,” he adds.

Though ‘Taiyo No Tamago’ is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh per kg in Japan, in India it has not got this price so far. “This mango is expensive and only financially capable people can buy it, yes it has been sold up to Rs 50,000 a kg in the country too. I also run a restaurant here and these mangoes are the centre of attraction for the people who come here,” Sankalp Singh says.