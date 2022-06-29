Maha to rename Aurangabad, Osmanabad, new international airport

Accordingly, Aurangabad and Osmanabad shall be rechristened as ‘Sambhajinagar’ and ‘Dharashiv’, respectively, in deference to the wishes of many locals and political groups.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport — currently being constructed by the Adani Group in adjoining Raigad to decongest Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai — shall be renamed after the late ‘Dinkar Balu Patil’, a prominent leader of the coastal Konkan belt, instead of the Shiv Sena founder, the late Balasaheb Thackeray, as earlier contemplated.

These major decisions — among several others came at what is billed as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s ‘final cabinet’ meeting, with all ministers of the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress alliance present.

The renaming of Aurangabad was among the crucial demands of the group of rebels who left Maharashtra late on June 20 putting the MVA government in a limbo and now the stage is set for a critical floor test to prove its majority on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Thackeray thanked all his cabinet colleagues and officials for their cooperation in the past two-and-half-years as all eyes were riveted to the ongoing Supreme Court hearing that could have a bearing on the MVA’s future.