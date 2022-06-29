Morgan retires from int’l cricket

London, June 28: England’s white-ball captain Eoin Morgan has retired from international cricket with immediate effect, amidst question marks over his form.

The southpaw was interested in leading England during the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. But his struggle with form and fitness over the last few months might have changed his view.

He led the side during the one-day series in the Netherlands this month but he was dismissed for a duck in two high-scoring matches and missed out on the final game due to a groin niggle.

During his 13-year international career with England, the 35-year-old won the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup as captain in 2019 at Lord’s, the first time England Men had won the world crown.

He was also part of the England team that won the 2010 ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup in the Caribbean.

Morgan is the all-time leading run-scorer and most-capped player for England men in both ODI and T20I matches.

During his seven-year tenure as ODI captain, he guided England to number one in the ICC world rankings, including notable series victories against all the major nations.

In his record-breaking 225 ODI caps, he scored 6,957 runs, including 13 hundreds at an average of 39.75.

In his 126 matches as captain, Morgan oversaw 76 victories with a win percentage of 60 percent, the best win record by any England men’s ODI captain in the history of the game. (IANS)