‘I’m sure Stokes has plans for India Test’

Leeds, June 28: England skipper Ben Stokes has credited picking “the best players for every position” and new coach Brendon McCullum for the “unbelievable” 3-0 series win against reigning World Test champions New Zealand here.

Joe Root, who was adjudged ‘Player of the Series’ said, some of the cricket his side, especially Jonny Bairstow, played was more like 50-over stuff.

He said that the key to success in Test cricket is to enjoy the game, adding that Stokes would have sorted out the game plan against India at Edgbaston.

“It’s important that we enjoy this series. It has been a rocky road for the Test series. If you cannot enjoy this series, then what do you play for? I think we should concentrate on what this team has done over the last few weeks. I am sure Ben (Stokes) has got the plans for the India Test and the next series as well.” (IANS)