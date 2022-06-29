NEHU Tura hostels declared micro containment zones over COVID spread

Tura, June 29: The West Garo Hills (WGH) district administration has declared the hostels in the NEHU, Tura campus here as micro containment zones after at least 27 persons within them tested positive for COVID – 19.

In an order today, the deputy commissioner, Swapnil Tembe, issued a notification to the effect of the hostels being containment zones.

“Isolation of these cases is required in the interest of health of the general public and to prevent any possible spread of COVID – 19 in the district,” stated the order while passing the order ex parte owing to the urgency of the matter.

In an effort to curb the spread, no one will be allowed to move into the containment areas and those within will not be allowed to move out. Further all that are within the containment areas have been asked to remain within their homes.

Further the institute itself has been asked to make all necessary arrangements for the hostels to be put under strict restriction. The BDO of Rongram, under which the campus falls has been tasked with monitoring the situation.

The DC further added that violation of the order would entail prosecution under the penal provision of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the IPC.

